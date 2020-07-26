As restaurants endure economic losses, others feel pain, too

"They won't be able to squeeze tables in like they used to,'' said Barbara Denham, senior economist at the commercial real estate research firm Moody's Analytics REIS. "A lot of those restaurants … can't make a profit on a table setup that is half of what is used to be.''

The pain isn't confined to the restaurants themselves. Also hurting are local farms that supply high-end restaurants with top-quality produce and meat through the popular farm-to-table movement. Though some farms have increased their sales to grocery stores or directly to consumers, shifting away from specialty restaurants tends to carry a cost — lower prices.

The data firm Cortera found that the proportion of restaurants that had fallen behind on their payments to suppliers as of late June — 36% — was the highest for any industry, Zandi said.

"I would expect it to increase substantially in July," he said, "given the re-closings in states suffering from an intensification of coronavirus."