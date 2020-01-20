Appeal vowed of conviction in Westmoreland County slaying defense blamed on twin

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A defense attorney says he expects to appeal the murder conviction of a western Pennsylvania man who asserted that his now-deceased twin brother was the shooter.

Jurors in Westmoreland County deliberated for about two hours Friday before convicting Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee, 30, of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Michael Wilson.

McGhee had asserted that he was in Florida at the time of the April 2017 slaying in downtown Jeannette. He said the shooter was his twin brother, Dwayne, who was killed in a shooting 13 months later in Wilkinsburg.

The Tribune-Review reports that defense attorney Tim Dawson said he was surprised by the speed of the verdict.

“Apparently, they convinced the jury beyond a reasonable doubt that one identical twin committed the murder rather than the other,” Dawson said. “For them to come back in two hours, it was surprising in a first-degree murder case where most of it was on video and at least two witnesses could not identify my client as the shooter.”