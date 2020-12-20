AP: Tight supplies for virus gear cost US states billions

States paid an average cost during the spring of about 14 cents per glove, a fourfold increase over pre-pandemic prices. But the AP's analysis found that more than half the states at times paid much more than that to certain vendors: up to 50 cents per glove.

Before the pandemic, an N95 mask that filters out tiny particles might have cost about 50 cents. This spring, states paid an average of $3 each, according to the AP's analysis. Some states paid more than $10 a mask to get them quickly.

In mid-March, Louisiana paid $57,450 for 5,000 N95 masks — at $11.49 each — from Grey Wolf Safety Group in Broussard. Grey Wolf owner Sean McClellan said that to fulfill the state's order, he had to buy out whatever his competitors had in stock. Some masks he got were designed for painting, others for welding. Some came with special breathing valves, while others did not.

"All the cheap masks that were N95, those were already gone," McClellan said. "So I basically bought up the expensive ones that were left."

Then he marked up the price a bit more and resold them to the state, making a couple of dollars per mask.

"I'm not price-gouging," McClellan said. "I have to make something, and I then have to pay my salesperson something."