AP: States and cities slow to spend federal pandemic money

"It's a lot of money that's been put out there. I think it's a good sign that it hasn't been frivolously spent," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. He was president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors when more than 400 mayors signed a letter urging Congress to quickly pass Biden's plan.

The law gives states until the end of 2024 to make spending commitments and the end of 2026 to spend the money. Any money not obligated or spent by those dates must be returned to the federal government.

The Biden administration said it isn't concerned about the early pace of the initiative. The aid to governments is intended both "to address any crisis needs" and to provide "longer-term fire power to ensure a durable and equitable recovery," said Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan coordinator.

"The fact that you can spread your spending out is a feature, not a bug, of the program. It is by design," Sperling told the AP.

The Treasury Department set an aggressive reporting schedule to try to prod local planning. It required states, counties and cities with estimated populations of at least 250,000 to file reports by Aug. 31 detailing their spending as of the previous month as well as future plans.