AP: Publicly traded firms get $300M in small-business loans

Pam Marrone, the chief executive, said the company "shouldn't be punished" for what happened with the SEC because it has had clean audits for years now. She described the investigation as a "body blow" that cost it investors and drove its stock price under $1. She said it has had to take on $40 million in debt and is still digging itself out of the financial hole.

"People don't realize how tough it is to be a small public company like us that's not yet profitable," she said. "We can't just go to investors and say, 'OK, open up your wallets.' "

The AP analysis found that about 1 in 4 of the companies, in fact, had warned investors months ago that they or their auditors had significant doubts about their ability to remain viable and meet their financial obligations despite the booming economy at the time.

One was Helius Medical Technologies, a company located near Philadelphia that develops technology to help injured brains heal themselves.

The company has 19 employees and received a $323,000 loan amid a tough stretch. Its most recent annual report warned, "We may be unable to continue to operate without the threat of liquidation for the foreseeable future" and did not expect to have enough cash to go beyond May.