AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

"I just see it going very badly, and I'm very, very worried for the teachers," said Kasbek, who considers herself a Democrat.

The poll finds a majority of Americans, 56%, say they are very or extremely concerned that reopening schools will lead to additional infections in their communities; another 24% are somewhat concerned.

Some, however, see little risk. James Rivers, of Ramsey, Minnesota, said schools should reopen without protective measures against the virus. Rivers, a Republican, says Trump is doing a "fine job" and will have his vote in November.

"I think it should be just business as usual," said Rivers, 54. "Yes, there is a COVID virus, but is it any more deadly than the common flu? I don't think so."

Rivers, who does not have school-age children, said parents who fear the virus can home school. "As for everybody else who isn't afraid of a virus that has a less than 2% chance of being fatal, send your kid back to school. Let's get it done," he said.

Majorities say it is essential that buildings be disinfected daily, temperature checks and face masks be mandatory and desks be spread apart if schools are to reopen.