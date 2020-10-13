AP-NORC poll: New angst for caregivers in time of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has thrust many Americans into the role of caring for an older or disabled loved one for the first time, a new poll finds.

And caregivers on the whole say they're encountering unexpected risks and demands as a result of the virus, requiring greater time and effort. Still, they're more worried about the relatives and friends they are helping than about themselves.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that 17% of Americans say they are providing ongoing caregiving, part of an informal volunteer corps. About 1 in 10 caregivers has begun since the virus outbreak, and about half of those say they are providing care specifically because of the pandemic.

For Chad Reese, of Canton, Ohio, caregiving has coincided with the pandemic. His mother-in-law moved in with his family shortly before the outbreak as she was being treated for advanced breast cancer. "It was a natural thing for us to do," said Reese, technology director for a museum.

What didn't feel quite right is that they couldn't accompany his mother-in-law to cancer treatments because of coronavirus protocols. "A lot of things were lost in translation," said Reese. "One of us has to stay in the car. That's still going on to this day."