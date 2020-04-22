AP-NORC poll: Few Americans support easing virus protections

Yet the survey finds that few Americans — 16% — think it's very or extremely likely that their areas will be safe enough in a few weeks for the restrictions to be lifted. While 27% think it's somewhat likely, a majority of Americans — 56% — say conditions are unlikely to be safe in a few weeks to start lifting the current restrictions.

"If we try too hard to restart the economy prematurely, there will be waves of reinfection," said 70-year-old retired medical equipment salesman Goble Floyd, of Bonita Springs, Florida. "I don't think the economy or life will get back to normal until there's a vaccine. It just seems this is so seriously contagious."

The partisan differences are apparent. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a Republican and unwavering Trump supporter. GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin filed suit Tuesday against the state's Democratic governor after he ordered most nonessential businesses to remain closed until May 26.

The poll finds 59% of Republicans say it's at least somewhat likely that their areas will be safe enough for reopening in just a few weeks, compared with 71% of Democrats who say it is unlikely. Still, even among Republicans, just 27% say that's very likely.

"I haven't met one person at the protests that disagrees with the fact that we need to self-quarantine until April 30," said Matt Seely, a spokesman for the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which sponsored an automobile-based protest at the state's capitol in Lansing last week. "Nobody wants to do the wrong thing. But the solution is not to stay in your home until the last case of COVID is gone."