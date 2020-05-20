AP-NORC poll: Americans harbor strong fear of new infections

About 8 in 10 Americans say that it's essential to reopening for people to return to self-quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. Roughly 6 in 10 also say having widespread testing for the coronavirus in their area is essential to reestablishing public activities, along with requiring people to keep six feet apart in most places and to wear face masks when they're near others outside their homes.

Nearly as telling as the public's appetite for rigorous precaution: close to half say it is essential that a vaccine be available before public life resumes. Another third say that's important, although not essential.

Taken together, the findings suggest that while some Americans are anxious to get back to business as usual, most don't see the country returning anytime soon to what once was considered normal. Instead, Americans largely envision a protracted period of physical distancing, covered faces and intermittent quarantines ahead, perhaps until a vaccine is available.

Joe Yeskewicz, of Middleboro, Massachusetts, said he believes a vaccine is a must for his town of 23,000 south of Boston to fully reopen. He's among the nearly 8 in 10 Americans who don't expect one to be ready before the end of the year.