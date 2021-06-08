AP analysis: COVID prolonged foster care stays for thousands

Leroy Pascubillo, now 51, had used drugs over the course of four decades, but said he started working toward sobriety immediately after his daughter's birth in February 2019.

The court put him in the only drug rehab center in the Seattle area that allows children to stay on site with their fathers. He had a few in-person visits with his daughter each week, and he was told that if he got through the initial stages of the program, she could join him there in March 2020 while he completed treatment. The pandemic upended that plan.

"You start building that relationship, and then it's taken away and you try to start it all over again," he said. All the more painful was that he knew his daughter, now 2, also had no contact with her mother. Pascubillo said she hasn't participated in the custody case, and she couldn't be reached by the AP.

Once courts began to hear existing cases again, Pascubillo was able to reunite with his daughter, complete rehab and land a Seattle apartment with the help of state and nonprofit services. He wants to work as a parent advocate to help other fathers find their way back to their kids. He still weeps over the time he's lost and the four-month delay in reuniting with his daughter.

"It felt like 40 years. I figured she would have forgotten me. But as soon as I looked at her and sang 'baby, baby, baby,' she started kicking like she was in the womb," Pascubillo said. "We have this bond."

