Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school

“It got to the point where I wasn’t doing ANY work, I was just going to class,” Dennington, who is taking biology and math, said in a text exchange. “I learn better in school than online. Being in a classroom where a teacher is present is so much better than waiting hours for an email back from your teacher.”

In North Carolina, Purnell-Mitchell’s children will have access to five or six weeks of full-day programs that include academics and activities like sports or music. Districts also will provide transportation and meals, thanks to the influx of federal spending.

Under a unanimously passed North Carolina law, the nearly 1 in 4 students deemed to be in danger of falling behind — about 200,000 students statewide — are being given priority for summer school, with extra slots open to others who want them. Some districts are inviting all of their students.

School systems must devote some of the federal funding to deal with COVID-19’s disproportionate effect on students from poor families, those whose first language is not English, members of minority groups and those who are homeless or in foster care.

The expanded programs around the country have greatly increased the need not only for teachers but for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria employees.