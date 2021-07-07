Amtrak plan to replace dozens of aging trains: cost $7.3B

In an interview, Flynn said the trains will be capable of traveling up to 125 mph, and they will be able to shift from electric mode to diesel without current delays due to switching engines. Trains often are limited to 90 mph by track conditions, he said.

Amtrak says money will come from about $200 million already approved by Congress, as well as future funding that has to be approved. "We expect that we will have annual funding for our portion of the train sets," he said. "If there should be a moment in time when that money isn't specifically available, we have the ability to finance the units as well," Flynn said. That money would be repaid by states with trains, and passenger fares, he said.

Amtrak's board has approved up to $4.9 billion for equipment, parts and service and $2 billion to modify its facilities. Initially Amtrak will buy 73 trains and a 20-year parts and service agreement for about $3.4 billion.

Amtrak ridership hit a record 32.4 million passengers in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Flynn said. Passenger volume is about 62% of what it was before the pandemic, he said.

Prior to the pandemic Amtrak operated around 310 trains per day, but now it's about 201. Flynn expects the schedule to be fully restored by September or October.