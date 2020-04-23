Amish bishop charged with failing to report child sex abuse

PEQUEA, Pa. — An Amish bishop failed to notify law enforcement that a church member allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting three girls, authorities said.

Levi Esh Sr., 63, was arraigned Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges and his bail was set at $25,000. It wasn't known Thursday if he has retained an attorney.

Esh failed to report the church member's confession about sexual assaults that occurred around 2012 and 2013, according to Pequea Township police. They cited witnesses within the Amish community who said that while Esh’s church excommunicated the member, Esh had the matter “handled internally” in order to keep it quiet.

Esh is bishop of two congregations in Lancaster County.

