Amid outcry, states push mental health training for police

The officer who Cassandra Quinto-Collins says kneeled on her son's neck for over four minutes assured her it was standard protocol for sedating a person experiencing a mental breakdown.

"I was there watching it the whole time," Quinto-Collins told The Associated Press. "I just trusted that they knew what they were doing."

Angelo Quinto's sister had called 911 for help calming him down during an episode of paranoia on Dec. 23. His family says Quinto didn't resist the Antioch, California, officers — one who pushed his knee on the back of his neck, and another who restrained his legs — and the only noise he made was when he twice cried out, "Please don't kill me."

The officers replied, "We're not going to kill you," the family said. Police deny putting pressure on his neck. Three days later, the 30-year-old Navy veteran and Filipino immigrant died at a hospital.

It is the latest stark example of the perils of policing people with mental health issues. In response to several high-profile deaths of people with mental health issues in police custody, lawmakers in at least eight states are introducing legislation to change how law enforcement agencies respond to those in crisis.