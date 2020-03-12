Allentown schools close for cleaning as Temple University shifts to online class

HARRISBURG — Temple University is adding itself to the growing number of colleges and universities in Pennsylvania that are sending students home because of the new coronavirus, while Allentown city's schools shut down Thursday and Friday.

Allentown, one of Pennsylvania largest school districts, said an employee showed symptoms and was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. As a result, the district ordered schools closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning, with plans to reopen Monday.

Meanwhile, Temple University in Philadelphia told its 39,000 students that in-person instruction is ending for the semester and online instruction begins Monday. Students in university housing have until the end of next week to leave, and students who live off campus were encouraged to go home.

Other major schools, such as Penn State, Pitt and Penn, are taking similar steps.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 16 cases of coronavirus, all of them in eastern Pennsylvania. Dozens of tests are pending.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.