Allegheny County in western Pa. sees another record high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday
alert top story

Allegheny County in western Pa. sees another record high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania Daily Life

Boaters gather at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers in downtown Pittsburgh, Friday, June 26, 2020. 

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Allegheny County, where officials ordered a halt to drinking alcohol in bars and restaurants due to what they call an “alarming” spike in COVID-19 cases, recorded another single-day record high of new cases reported Tuesday.

The county, which includes Pittsburgh and is Pennsylvania's second-most populous with 1.2 million residents, said it had confirmed another 109 cases for a total of 2,760 since early March.

Hospitalizations grew by nine, the county said.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, a trade association representing bars and restaurants with liquor licenses, on Sunday wrote to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and his top health official, Dr. Debra Bogen, to protest the halt to on-site alcohol consumption.

DOH: Dauphin County sees large spike in COVID-19 cases Tuesday as Cumberland County remains close to level
COVID-19 case at Fiddler’s comes as state says it has contact tracing plans in place
Pa.'s pandemic numbers dip amid worries about Pittsburgh

It is, they wrote, “an overly broad brush stroke that punishes law-abiding licensed restaurant owners, employees and patrons who have followed guidance provided by both state and local officials. They shouldn’t be punished because of the actions of a few 'bad actors.'”

Made with Flourish

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News