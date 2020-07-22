Allegheny County COVID-19 infections might be stabilizing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pittsburgh and the rest of Allegheny County, currently the state's virus epicenter, might be getting a handle on the outbreak.

New cases have stabilized, and the percentage of people who test positive for the virus is drifting down, an indication that restrictions put in place weeks ago are working, officials said Wednesday. County health officials temporarily shut down

bars and restaurants in early July, about two weeks ahead of a similar statewide order.

“We rose to the challenge," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said at a news conference Wednesday.

Dr. Debra L. Bogen, director of the Allegheny County Health Department, said that while it was far too early to declare victory, “we appear to be moving in the right direction.”

The county announced a “field response team” that will act on complaints from the public and check bars and restaurants for compliance with public health orders. Results will be posted on the county website and violators could be shut down, officials said.