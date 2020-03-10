Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel

European airports expect 187 million fewer passengers this year because of the outbreak. Airports in Italy, where a nationwide quarantine was put in place Tuesday, are most affected. Airport officials urged the Italian government to provide emergency financial support, and said aid might be necessary in more countries if authorities clamp down on travel.

Discount carrier Norwegian Air said Tuesday it would cut 15% of its flights through mid-June and lay off a "significant share" of its workers. It called the unspecified number of job cuts temporary. Air France-KLM said it has canceled 3,600 flights this month.

Those moves come on top of announcements that Germany's Lufthansa will cut up to half its flights after a "drastic" drop in bookings, and Finland's national carrier, Finnair, will furlough workers for up to a month and cancel 1,400 flights.

The demand drop-off that began in Asia picked up steam in the U.S. about two weeks ago, when the virus spread outside Asia, notably to Italy. It has been felt equally among business and leisure travelers.

Delta's Hauenstein said demand has fallen more sharply on the West Coast — Washington state and California have suffered larger outbreaks — than on the East Coast. He said younger people have been more willing to keep flying; people over 55 less willing.