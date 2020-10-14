Agreement reached to end homeless encampment in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — City officials have reached an agreement that will close a homeless encampment that has occupied the Benjamin Franklin Parkway since June 10 by the end of the week.

Under terms of the deal announced Tuesday night, an estimated 150 people have agreed to leave their tents. In return, the city and the Philadelphia Housing Authority will transfer 50 properties to a land trust established by the encampment residents.

The city also will move forward to develop housing that will include self-contained units or provide units with communal kitchens and bathrooms by the end of the year.

Mayor Jim Kenney thanked camp leaders and residents for “elevating Philadelphia's affordable housing crisis in the public eye.”

Organizers said the encampment was tied to the Black Lives Matter movement and demanded equal access to fair, safe and affordable housing. Philadelphia Housing Action, which organized the encampment, said it was conceived as a form of political protest over homeless policies and the lack of low-income housing.