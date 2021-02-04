 Skip to main content
Agents visit Mercer County home of pink hat woman pictured at Capitol riot

Capitol Breach-Pink Hat

Rachel Powell, of Sandy Lake, uses a bullhorn to talk to passing cars while protesting stay-at-home orders and the shutdown of nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic outside the Mercer County Courthouse. 

 Tanner Mondok, Herald via AP

SANDY LAKE — Federal agents on Thursday were at the Pennsylvania home of a woman who told a magazine this week she was at the U.S. Capitol last month during the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, a TV station reported.

WKBN-TV said investigators were conducting court-authorized activity at the Sandy Lake home of Rachel Powell. She told the New Yorker she was the person recorded at the Capitol talking on a bullhorn and wearing a distinctive pink hat.

The FBI has published her photo, saying she unlawfully entered the Capitol and asking for the public's help in locating her. The New Yorker said Powell did not disclose her location when speaking to a reporter.

Powell, 40, a mother of eight children, told the magazine that she was the woman in the pink hat but stopped short of confirming she was shown bashing in a window.

Powell's mother told the magazine her family is devastated. Powell said her only regret was that her children could face repercussions.

Sandy Lake is a rural town in western Pennsylvania, about 70 miles north of Pittsburgh.

