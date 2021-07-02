Activists call for Ocean City boycott over shipping trash to Pa. to incinerate

Environmental groups argue the energy generation is less efficient and more polluting than other energy sources, even coal. At the end, the ash heads for landfills anyway. And incinerator emissions, which can exacerbate asthma and other health conditions, cause unique harm for the neighborhoods where they are located.

In the case of Ocean City, activists are promoting the use of the Worcester County landfill, which offers a rebate for recyclables. In a recent month, the county charged localities like Snow Hill and Berlin an average of $71.54 per ton to landfill their trash. Meanwhile, Ocean City is in talks to pay Covanta $88 per ton to haul its garbage from the 65th Street transfer station up to Chester, according to emails obtained through a public information request by The Energy Justice Network and The Baltimore Sun.

In Baltimore, activists dismayed by the city's decision last year to sign another 10-year contract with its own incinerator, the Wheelabrator plant in Curtis Bay, are taking a similar approach, which they've dubbed "starving the beast," said Shashawnda Campbell, member of the South Baltimore Community Land Trust.