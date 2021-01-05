ACLU sues Montgomery County court officials, alleging double billing

PHILADELPHIA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania sued court officials in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday, alleging thousands of defendants were overbilled for court costs.

State law allows courts to assess costs created by the Legislature that are used to fund the criminal justice system, but they should be billed only once per case, regardless of how many charges or counts a defendant faces, the ACLU says in the lawsuit filed in Montgomery County Commonwealth Court.

The ACLU, along with attorneys from Langer, Grogan & Diver and Seth Kreimer, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, asserts that defendants have been charged hundreds or thousands of dollars of duplicative fees per charge, instead of per case.

“Pennsylvania law is clear that court costs are to be imposed only once per case. The Montgomery County court is intentionally violating those rules by charging defendants duplicative costs,” Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, wrote in an emailed statement.

Stacey Witalec, a spokesperson for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, said court officials could not comment.