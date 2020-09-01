Absent details, police shooting narratives focus on criminal histories

As for the shooting itself, authorities, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, have raised far more questions than they've answered.

In cellphone video recorded by a bystander, Blake is seen walking to the driver-side door of an SUV as officers follow him with guns drawn, shouting. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire. Three of Blake's children were in the vehicle. A shakier second bystander video taken from the other side shows officers appearing to try to grab Blake while he is on the ground before he stands up and walks toward the vehicle.

Blake's family has said that he initially went to the scene to break up a domestic dispute.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul would not address that contention at his only news conference about the shooting, saying only that police were dispatched to the scene after a woman reported her boyfriend was "present and was not supposed to be on the premises." On police audio from the day of the shooting, a dispatcher can be heard telling officers a "complaintant says Jacob Blake isn't supposed to be there."

But Kaul refused to address whether Blake was indeed the boyfriend referred to in his statements or on what charge Blake was being arrested.