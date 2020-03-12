You are the owner of this article.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania
From the Collection: Coronavirus coverage for Cumberland County and Pennsylvania series
Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health

A look at the location of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania by county, broken down by CDC-confirmed cases and presumptive positive (state testing confirmed) cases:

Made with Flourish

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

