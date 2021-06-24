A look at travel rules in popular European destinations

Arrivals from Brazil, South Africa and India are banned at the moment because of high infection rates there, and non-vaccinated Americans and many other non-EU nationalities cannot come to Spain for tourism for now.

But there are exemptions for countries considered at low risk, such as citizens from Britain, who can arrive without any health documents at all. EU citizens need to provide proof of vaccination, a certificate showing they recently recovered from COVID-19, or a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

BRITAIN

There are few, if any, American tourists in the U.K. at present. Britain has a traffic-light system for assessing countries by risk, and the U.S. along with most European nations is on the "amber" list, meaning everyone arriving has to self-isolate at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days.

People arriving from "red list" countries including India and Brazil must quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

Airlines and airport operators are pushing for European tourism destinations to be added to Britain's short "green list" of quarantine-free destinations, and to open a U.K.-U.S. travel corridor, but the British government is being cautious amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the virus.