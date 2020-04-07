78 more virus deaths set new single-day high in Pennsylvania

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania smashed its single-day high for reported coronavirus-related deaths, recording 78 more fatalities and nearly 1,600 more cases of COVID-19, as the state Department of Health said Tuesday that every county now has an infected resident.

The count more than doubled the previous single-day high of 34 deaths, and boosted the statewide death toll to 240, although the state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said at least some of the deaths occurred over the weekend and were delayed in being reported.

New cases — confirmed Monday through midnight — raised the statewide total to more than 14,550, according to the department.

Cumberland County’s number of deaths remained at two, but it’s number of cases did rise from 68 to 77 within the last day.

Perry County’s positive cases also nearly doubled in one day, rising from a steady five cases to nine cases.

Levine maintained Tuesday that the best way for people to protect themselves, their families and their communities is to stay home.