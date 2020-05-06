77 liquor stores to reopen in 24 counties designated in yellow phase of coronavirus restrictions
Shelves of merchandise at the Pennsylvania Wine and Liquor store in Seven Fields are seen through the window. Pennsylvania liquor stores began offering curbside pick up Monday as the statewide shutdown continues.

 Associated Press

Business reopenings that will begin Friday in 24 counties across northern and northwestern Pennsylvania will include 77 state-owned liquor stores, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Wednesday.

The stores will limit the number of customers and employees inside to 25 people or less, depending on store size, and require face masks and social distancing.

The first hour will be reserved for older people and others at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19.

The stores are in the area designed by Gov. Tom Wolf as a “yellow” zone, counties in northwestern and northcentral Pennsylvania.

