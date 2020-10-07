5 takeaways: AP/FRONTLINE investigate medical supply chains

—Months into the pandemic, there remains a major disconnect between the White House, which insists there is now plenty of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for anyone who needs it, and the doctors, nurses and first-line responders who say they still don't have enough masks, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies. That's partly because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in response to early shortages, revised its guidance to allow health care workers to reuse protective equipment against the advice of manufacturers.

—Counterfeit medical supplies that are less protective have poured into the U.S. The AP and "FRONTLINE" sent a box full of imported medical masks to the University of North Carolina to be tested. They all were counterfeit, and some were about as effective for protecting wearers as a piece of fabric. Two different federal agencies — the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department — have two different initiatives to halt widespread fraud, but fake COVID-19 tests, fake N95s, even fake cures are readily available online today.

— As of today, it's unclear if there are enough needles and syringes stockpiled to inject everyone in the U.S. if a COVID-19 vaccine became immediately available. The Trump administration says needles and syringes are on order, but details of the contracts are shrouded in secrecy. Several contractors said the government has forbidden them from disclosing any information, even if they want to.