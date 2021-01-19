5 charged, 4 wounded in shootings in Pennsylvania's Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A series of shootings in a community in the Pocono Mountains that left four people wounded led to charges against five people, authorities said.

The shootings occurred Monday night in different areas of Coolbaugh Township, and authorities said some of the people injured apparently were victims of mistaken identity. All four victims remain hospitalized.

“We do not feel that the community is in any further danger, and we believe that we have all the suspects in custody at this time,” Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said during a news conference Tuesday. Authorities had issued a shelter-in-place order order after the shootings occurred, a directive that remained in effect for several hours.

Two men, two woman and a 16-year-old boy — all from Tobyhanna — were charged in the shootings, though authorities have not said what sparked the violence.

Laron Watson, 22; Solidin Hamilton, 21; Aja Nay Watson, 19, and the teen, all face numerous counts, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Jahlayah Blondell, 20, was charged with hindering apprehension.