4 workarounds to book fall vacation rental with points

Even before the pandemic, home booking sites like Airbnb and Vrbo were becoming increasingly popular with travelers. The opportunity to have a homelike experience, complete with full kitchen, extra living space and local flavor, was more appealing than a standard hotel room for many.

Arlyce Melheim from Stillwater, Minnesota, likes to book homes for family trips rather than run-of-the-mill hotel rooms. "I like vacation rentals that feel more homey and are often in a neighborhood rather than on hotel row," she says.

During COVID-19 times, home rentals became even more appealing. Travelers could enjoy a much-needed change of scenery but not be surrounded by other people in a crowded hotel. They could rent a home large enough to accommodate friends and family in their "bubble" and take part in a comfortable shared experience.

The problem? For many savvy travelers who like to use rewards points to cover the cost of lodging, most of the big vacation rental companies don't have loyalty programs. That means when you book a trip, you can't earn points that can be redeemed toward the next one. You can't sign up for a co-branded credit card and earn rewards for your next home rental stay, either.