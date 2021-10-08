4 northeastern states team up to share gun crime information

HARRISBURG — The governors of Pennsylvania and three other northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes.

Chief executives in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed an agreement to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement, with provisions governing security and mandated notice if the information is misused or improperly accessed.

The four Democratic governors said the initiative will help target gun networks that cross state lines.

“Despite our best gun safety laws, we have more damn guns on the street than we ever had before,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in an online announcement with the other three states. “And if you're not taking guns seriously, you're not taking law and order seriously.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said about 85% of guns recovered by police in his state over a recent six-month period came from other states.

“None of us on the screen here are blind to the fact that our individual states' gun laws are only as good as those in the rest of our neighborhood,” Murphy said.