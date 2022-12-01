 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 dead in head-on collision on Delaware highway

Delaware map
Google Maps

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway, Delaware authorities said Thursday.

Delaware State Police said the collision happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 near New Castle.

Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lane of I-495 when it collided with a Toyota pickup driven by a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia.

Both drivers died at the scene. Two passengers in the Toyota were pronounced dead at a hospital.

