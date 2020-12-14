4 dead, 4 injured in horse and buggy crash with dump truck in Lancaster County

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A crash between a horse and buggy and a dump truck killed four people and injured four others Monday morning, state police said.

The crash happened about 6 miles (about 10 kilometers) south of Quarryville, in Lancaster County, shortly before 8 a.m., according to state police Trooper Kelly Osborne.

Troopers remained at the scene and said they would release more details later.

Buggies are common in Lancaster County, which hosts a large settlement of Amish, and numerous fatal crashes have been reported over the years. In August, a crash involving a pickup truck and a horse and buggy claimed the life of an Amish teenager and seriously injured three other people.

