300 and counting: Push by feds to arrest US protesters

But other cases simply don't belong in federal court, lawyers say.

In Seattle, 35-year-old Isaiah Willoughby, who's accused of setting fire to the outside of a police precinct, faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison if convicted of arson in federal court. He could be looking at around a year behind bars in state court, where his lawyer said the case belongs.

"This is city property that has been destroyed and you have a local prosecutors office that is ready and willing and able to charge these cases in state court, but the federal government is attempting to emphasize these protest-related crimes for whatever agenda they are seeking to pursue," said assistant federal public defender Dennis Carroll.

Carroll accused federal authorities of using the cases to try to make the protests seem more violent and disruptive than they really were.

Federal prosecutors earlier this month agreed to dismiss the charge against a man who authorities said was found with a Molotov cocktail in his backpack after he and other protesters were arrested in May for blocking traffic in Jacksonville, Florida. Video showed that 27-year-old Ivan Zecher was wrongfully arrested because he was actually on the sidewalk — not in the street — meaning prosecutors couldn't pursue their case, Zecher's attorney, Marcus Barnett said.

"There is absolutely an agenda here to blow these out of proportion, make these look more serious or more sinister than it is," Barnett said of the pursuit of federal charges. "This is the Justice Department, from the top, furthering an agenda that has nothing to do with justice," he said.

