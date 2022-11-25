 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Authorities say three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia.

The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred Thursday north of Charleston. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway and came to rest along a hillside.

No other vehicles were believed to be involved. Two female adults and a child were killed. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

