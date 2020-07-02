3 cities, including Philadelphia, pilot South Africa-style truth, reconciliation push

Separately, New York City took the lead last month when Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city would form its own commission to examine its history of racial discrimination.

The city’s new Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission will give New Yorkers a platform to discuss their experiences with racism, examine possible discrimination in public policy and recommend changes such as removing symbols of racism from public spaces, de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, said in announcing its formation.

McCray, an author and activist, is Black; the mayor is white.

It’s the latest in a trend of progressive prosecutors eschewing traditionally cozy relationships with police departments and pressing instead for criminal justice reforms to better hold police accountable for wrongdoing.

Rollins, Boston’s first woman and Black district attorney, said the entire system — not just police — needs to change to ensure people of color are not victimized. “Our efforts at reform cannot only focus on police. Your district attorneys, state’s attorneys, and top prosecutors are failing you too,” she tweeted Wednesday.