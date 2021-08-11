$20K or more to expand your family? How to pay for adoption

The finished puzzle sits in her now 6-year-old son's room — a reminder of all those who helped connect them in 2015.

Aaron Johnson, a father of two adopted children from Orlando, Florida, also fundraised for his first adoption in 2017. Johnson raised over $10,000.

"We did a GoFundMe on social media, so a lot of our friends, church members, other family members donated to that," says Johnson, who since adopting has started a nonprofit organization that awards grants to help other Black families adopt children.

APPLY FOR AN ADOPTION GRANT

An adoption grant — funds that don't need to be repaid— is another way to fund adoption. Helpusadopt.org and the Gift of Adoption Fund offer grants to cover adoption costs.

With organizations like these, you'll need to check deadlines and eligibility requirements, like parental status and financial need . Upon submitting the application, you may need to pay a fee, provide references and show proof of an approved home study.

CONSIDER A HELOC

A home equity line of credit provides access to cash based on the value of your home. It allows you to draw money and pay it back monthly. It's more flexible than a loan, says Shen.