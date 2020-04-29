20% of Montgomery County inmates test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montgomery County, one of the state’s hardest hit, tested all of its jail inmates for the virus last week and got some stunning results.

Officials reported that 171 inmates who displayed no symptoms of COVID-19 tested positive for the coronavirus — far more than previously thought. That represents nearly 20% of the 942 inmates at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Previously, just a few inmates had shown symptoms and tested positive, officials said.

County Commissioner Val Arkoosh said nursing homes in Montgomery County that are testing all staff and residents are seeing similar results, showing that widespread testing is absolutely necessary when businesses start to reopen, even with strict social distancing in place.

“If we don’t have the testing, it’s like being a pilot flying a plane without radar at night, on a moonless night, like we’re just literally flying blind," Arkoosh said. “If asymptomatic people are coming to work every day, it’s going to be hard to get a handle on this.”