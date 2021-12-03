 Skip to main content
1st confirmed omicron case in Pennsylvania is reported

  • 0
Virus Outbreak US Surveillance

James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial July 23, 2020, in the COVID-19 on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron.

 CHARLES KRUPA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILADELPHIA — Health officials reported the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Pennsylvania on Friday, a man in his 30s from Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced the case in a news release. No other details were immediately available, including whether the man was vaccinated against COVID-19 or if he had been traveling. Health officials said contact tracing was underway.

The health department said residents should “seriously reconsider” plans for indoor holiday gatherings.

“A new variant, especially one that may be more transmissible, means that we have to stay vigilant about taking steps to protect ourselves and everyone around us,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a written statement. “I know that this news is especially discouraging as we enter the holiday season, but we can get through this together."

He urged residents to get vaccinated and take additional precautions in public.

People in at least five other states have tested positive for omicron — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York.

Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US

