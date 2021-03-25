1 report, 4 theories: Scientists mull clues on virus' origin

"The last understanding we had was that it is expected to come out this week — we'll have to see if that actually happens," the U.S. charge d'affaires in Geneva, Mark Cassayre, said on Wednesday. "We have a clear understanding that other studies will be required."

He said the U.S. was hopeful the report would be a "real step forward for the world understanding the origins of the virus, so that we can better prepare for future pandemics. That's really what this is about."

The WHO leadership, including Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, repeatedly praised the Chinese government's early response to the outbreak, though recordings of private meetings obtained by The Associated Press exposed how top WHO officials were frustrated at China's lack of cooperation.

The international team was wholly reliant on data collected by Chinese scientists after the outbreak surfaced, and Dedkov called the visit to Wuhan an "analytical trip, mainly for the purpose of retrospective analysis in the sense that we studied only those facts that were obtained earlier."

"We did not collect any samples ourselves, we didn't carry out any laboratory studies there, we just analyzed what we were being shown," he said. If some data had not been collected, it wasn't because the Chinese wanted to conceal something, he added.