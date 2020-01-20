Letter: Impeachment's original intent

Dear Editor:

When the Founding Fathers set up the impeachment process our government was different from today in many ways.

Two leading differences: The vice president was the runner-up in the presidential contest. Also, senators were not elected directly by voters — they were selected by the states' governments. This meant they were far less vulnerable from voters than today.

So, removal of a president from office (which never happened) would cause a broad change in the federal government. Potentially, all presidential appointees would be removed. Their system made sure that the removed president left no residual 5th corps behind in power. In current times these measures would place Hillary Clinton in the White House with an entirely new cabinet of her own choosing (plus all the other appointees).

Think about that! Maybe the Founding Fathers were smarter than we give them credit. Maybe the president's own political party would make sure he (only men voted and held office then) never even neared that red line in the sand — let alone crossed it.

Walter Tibbetts

Carlisle

