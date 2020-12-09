Guest Editorial: Thankful for Cumberland County communication

Last week, I participated in a virtual public meeting with Cumberland County residents. You may have read about it in the ads we published in the Sentinel, on the Sentinel webpage, and across other digital and social media ads — through both our company channels and those of Lower Frankford Township and Cumberland County. Hopefully some of you were able to participate.
My colleague, Matt Gordon, Energy Transfer’s Senior Director of Pipeline Operations, also participated in the meeting to share educational background on our Mariner East pipeline projects, as well as our other energy assets and facilities across the county. We also discussed public safety, and the outreach and training we’ve provided over the years to the public, first responders, schools, businesses, and others.
And we shared local resources and contact information for anyone who may have questions or concerns in the future as we transition to ongoing pipeline operations, now that construction is finished in Cumberland County.
Holding meetings with public Q&A like this to discuss our pipeline projects is mutually beneficial. Residents have told us that the information and resources we provide are helpful to know and access. We also value these meetings as a way to understand the questions, and at times concerns, of people in different communities along our pipeline route. With pipelines that span the state of Pennsylvania — across differing geologies and perspectives, you can imagine that the questions people have vary from place to place.
Before we began Mariner East 2 construction, we held open houses in Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties. Following regulatory approval of the project, we have held well over 125 face-to-face meetings across Cumberland, Dauphin and York Counties with township, borough and county personnel.
We held more of those meetings pre-pandemic, before restarting construction in the area. We worked with townships on their emergency response plans, and we participated in township public meetings in townships, including Lower Allen and Silver Spring, to share construction updates and address questions and concerns.
Along the way, we have continued to field thousands of phone calls and emails to answer your questions in a timely manner about Mariner East construction, and when necessary, to resolve issues or complaints.
All the while, we have regularly shared information and updates through our websites and blog, social media, email newsletter, brochures and mailers, community letters, and more.
Mariner East pipeline construction is now done in Cumberland County, and at this time we do not have plans to build any new pipelines in the county. Now, we are focused on safely operating our existing lines for years to come, while remaining in close contact with community stakeholders. That includes emergency responders, local governments, school districts — and all of you.
If you weren’t able to attend last Wednesday’s virtual meeting, you can access the full video recording at any time at www.marinerpipelinefacts.com/cumberlandcounty. From there, you can also download the presentation we shared, which includes a comprehensive look at pipeline safety, such as how we work to keep our pipelines safe and secure by exceeding federal safety requirements, how we identify potential issues, what you should do in the rare event of a leak, how we train local first responders to respond to these rare incidents, and much more.
To those who called in and asked questions, we thank you and appreciate your interest. Knowing what issues are top of mind for you is valuable to us as we move forward and work alongside you. Our team lives and works here, and we remain invested in Cumberland County and the surrounding communities.
We’re here and available, and we look forward to more interaction and outreach with you for years to come.
Helpful resources:
- www.marinerpipelinefacts.com/cumberlandcounty – for the meeting recording and presentation
- www.marinerpipelinefacts.com – for a wealth of information about pipelines, safety, the Mariner East project and more
- www.papipelinesafety.com – for information specific to pipeline safety and what to do if you suspect an issue
- Follow @MarinerEast2 and @PAPipelineSafety on social media
- 24/7 Emergency Hotline: 800 786 7440 or 877 839 7473
- Non-Emergency Number: 877 795 7271
Joe McGinn is Vice President Public and Government Affairs for Energy Transfer
