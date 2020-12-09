Guest Editorial: Thankful for Cumberland County communication

Last week, I participated in a virtual public meeting with Cumberland County residents. You may have read about it in the ads we published in the Sentinel, on the Sentinel webpage, and across other digital and social media ads — through both our company channels and those of Lower Frankford Township and Cumberland County. Hopefully some of you were able to participate.

My colleague, Matt Gordon, Energy Transfer’s Senior Director of Pipeline Operations, also participated in the meeting to share educational background on our Mariner East pipeline projects, as well as our other energy assets and facilities across the county. We also discussed public safety, and the outreach and training we’ve provided over the years to the public, first responders, schools, businesses, and others.

And we shared local resources and contact information for anyone who may have questions or concerns in the future as we transition to ongoing pipeline operations, now that construction is finished in Cumberland County.