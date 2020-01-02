One of the complaints people have about the Golden Globes, the Academy Awards and other movie awards shows is that they haven’t seen the nominated films.
With the help of multiple streaming services – and notably Netflix’s stronghold on this year’s awards contenders – there’s still an opportunity to catch a lot of what will be showcased this Sunday with the Golden Globes ceremony (and more opportunities ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 9).
Here’s a look at how and where you can catch Golden Globe nominees:
Theaters
Studios favor releasing award-worthy films late in the year with the hope of keeping the movie fresh in the minds of Academy members/voters for Oscar season. Because of that, there’s still a few Golden Globe nominees available in area theaters.
“Little Women” didn’t get quite the love it deserves from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at this year’s Golden Globes, but that could be a different story at this year’s Oscars. The film only received two nominations at this year’s Golden Globes (one for original score and the other for lead actress Saoirse Ronan), but Greta Gerwig’s adaptation is packing theaters after opening Christmas Day. The film is still playing at R/C Carlisle Commons, AMC Theaters in Hampden and Camp Hill and at Midtown Cinema in Harrisburg.
The modern whodunit, “Knives Out,” nabbed a few acting nominations and a best comedy nomination for its mystery centered around a dysfunctional family made up of A-list actors. The movie may have opened in theaters on Thanksgiving, but it’s one of the few non-sequel, original movies to make it big at the box office. It is still in theaters at R/C Carlisle Commons and AMC Theaters in Camp Hill.
Though the other film nominees have cycled out of theaters (or have not yet arrived), there are other movies you can catch that have received nominations for their actors.
“Bombshell” got nominations for Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in the story of the Fox News/Roger Ailes scandal, and that film is still playing at AMC Theaters in Camp Hill. The Lower Allen Township theater is also playing one showing each of Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell,” which earned a supporting nomination for Kathy Bates, and the Fred Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” that earned a supporting nomination for Tom Hanks.
Streaming
The big news this year in film awards is how Netflix been a dominant figure with its releases. After scoring a big win last year with “Roma” being nominated at the Oscars, Netflix will likely see multiple nominations this year.
Noah Baumbach’s divorce tale “Marriage Story,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Eddie Murphy’s comeback in “Dolemite is My Name” and the sleeper Golden Globes hit “The Two Popes” are all streaming on Netflix. All four earned a number of nominations, and “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” are all but shoe-ins to have a presence at this year’s Oscars.
Of the films, only “The Irishman” saw a limited theatrical run due to ongoing contention between Netflix and theater chains. Streaming on Netflix will be the only way to see these films until their eventual release on DVD.
Of the streaming services, it was Netflix that earned most of the praise for its original movies. Amazon, however, did score a supporting nomination for Annette Bening for “The Report,” detailing the CIA report on torture.
Having opened earlier this year, “The Farewell” was not the product of a streaming service, but the lauded story about a Chinese family is available for streaming now on Amazon Prime.
DVD
Some of the nominated films are still in the in-between time where they either haven’t gotten to DVD or they haven’t made it to one of the many streaming options available.
Of the movies that garnered some big nominations at the Golden Globes, the ones currently available on DVD are “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “Hustlers,” “Judy” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”
Though you won’t be able to see some films before this Sunday’s Golden Globes, a number of the likely Oscar nominees will be released this month on DVD before the Academy Awards air on Feb. 9.
“Joker” comes out next Tuesday, while the foreign language film “Pain & Glory” will come out on DVD on Jan. 21. Jan. 28 will be a big day for independent movie fans, with “Parasite,” “Harriet” and “Motherless Brooklyn” all arriving on DVD that day.
Future releases
Two big awards contenders have yet to have an expanded wide release. Though you won’t see it before the Golden Globes ceremony, “1917” will arrive in theaters nationwide on Jan. 10 after a limited release on Christmas Day. The World War I film from director Sam Mendes is expected to be one of the movies to beat and almost a definitive winner for Best Editing and Best Cinematography come Oscar season.
One of the likely foreign film nominees, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” will have an expanded release on Feb. 14, though that expansion still will only get it to independent theaters, such as Midtown Cinema and possibly Carlisle Theatre.
Other films to catch
Though the below movies aren’t nominated this year at the Golden Globes, it’s possible they’ll have a presence at this year’s Oscars, given the interest from critics.
“Uncut Gems” is a film that critics agree is good but leaves some audiences divided over the story and unlikable lead from an otherwise audience-friendly Adam Sandler. Like “Little Women,” however, it’s getting some box office attention, and it’s one of the few independent movies you can catch at many theaters this weekend (both AMC theaters have it, as does Midtown Cinema, and Carlisle Theatre is playing it through Jan. 9).
There are a number of critical favorites you can catch on a variety of streaming services.
If you haven’t already filled your time with Netflix’s nominated films, you can also catch the foreign language film “Atlantics” on that streaming service.
Amazon Prime starts streaming the horror film “Midsommar” this Friday, and is already streaming Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir.”
Hulu is streaming likely documentary nominee “Apollo 11” and the brutal colonialism film “The Nightingale.” It is also streaming “Us,” for which some critics have given awards to leading actress Lupita Nyong’o for her dual roles, as well as the drama “Diane.”
For those who have signed up for the Cumberland County Library System’s partner streaming service, Kanopy, you will be able to stream “Her Smell” starring Elizabeth Moss as a self-destructive musician and one of the lauded Chinese films of the year, “Ash is Purest White.”