January is usually a slow month for films, acting as a holdover for Oscar contenders expanding their limited releases from December or showcasing movies that studios don't have a lot of hope will do well at the box office.
Horror movies are a common sight in January, but there are some action flicks and comedies that join niche genre this month. Here's a look at what you can expect this month:
Jan. 3
The only new film to open in theaters today is "The Grudge," a reboot of a remake of a Japanese horror movie. This is the second time there's been an attempt in the United States to reboot the Japanese horror movie frenzy from the early 2000s. "Rings" opened in 2017 to little fanfare and fell apart just as easily.
The new version of "The Grudge" has a little more hope for it, being directed by Nicolas Pesce ("The Eyes of My Mother") and starring Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Jacki Weaver and William Sadler. With a better cast, it might do what "Rings" couldn't and at least draw in the horror movie fans who tend to make low-budget movies a success in theaters.
Jan. 10
Next Friday sees the expansion of two Oscar hopefuls - "1917" and "Just Mercy." The former is getting more traction, with Sam Mendes' World War I movie being lauded by critics. The film, which is edited to look like a one-shot movie, follows two soldiers attempting to pass a message to a battalion before they fall into a trap.
Critics say the best parts of "Just Mercy" is the acting, with Michael B. Jordan taking on the role of a lawyer attempting to clear the name and charges of a death row inmate, played by Jamie Foxx.
Also opening Jan. 10 is the comedy "Like a Boss," starring Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish as two businesswomen trying to retake ownership of their brand from Salma Hayek. These movies are joined by another horror movie, "Underwater," which was actually filmed a few years ago but is only getting released now (not usually a good sign). The film is marketing itself very similarly to "Alien," with its cast of underwater miners facing something unknown at the bottom of the ocean.
Jan. 17
The weekend of Jan. 17 might be for movies for which studios once had high hopes but those have since died away.
Michael Bay's Bad Boys come back Jan. 17 without director Michael Bay for "Bad Boys for Life." The film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as the title cops, despite a general lack of interest in a sequel (which seems to be the general theme of Hollywood this last decade). A January slot for a big-budget, action flick may mean a bad draw at the box office.
Robert Downey Jr.'s "Dolittle" has reportedly suffered a perilous journey of its own, according to an anonymous crew member, belabored by director Stephen Gaghan's inability to figure out how to direct a movie with missing CGI animals. The trailer hasn't helped spur interest in the film, and it could be a miss despite Downey's presence with a cast of well-known actors voicing the animals.
Jan. 24
Guy Ritchie is back to his London gangster roots with "The Gentlemen," which stars Matthew McConaughey as a man trying to sell off his drug empire. McConaughey is joined on screen by Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.
"The Turning" is another horror movie, though not the last of this month's new releases. The film puts Mackenzie Davis, fresh off being the only good thing about the last "Terminator" film, in the role of a live-in governess who has to take care of two, decidedly creepy children.
Jan. 31
Rounding out the last of the horror movies to open in January, "Gretel and Hansel" takes the well-known tale and adds far more horror elements into the children's foray at a witch's abode. The horror fairytale vibe separates this from the other films on tap, and Sophia Lillis, who played Beverly in the "It" remake, plays half of the brother and sister duo.
Another action film that may have a better chance than the others is "The Rhythm Section," which is based on Mark Burnell's "Stephanie Patrick Thrillers." With a woman (Reed Morano) at the helm, this will hopefully sidestep the mistakes of other thrillers, like "Red Sparrow," and aims to make a fighter out of Blake Lively as her character seeks revenge against those who helped crash a plane that killed her family.