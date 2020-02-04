MOVIE BLOG: What's coming to theaters in February

"The Invisible Man"

Rounding out the bigger films being released this month is Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man." Whannell is no stranger to horror after taking on "Insidious: Chapter 3" and finding more success in the underappreciated science-fiction thriller "Upgrade," and this version of the Invisible Man story focuses more on the psychological - with some violent mayhem interspersed for good measure. Elisabeth Moss plays the victim haunted by an unseen force, presumably in the form of an abusive ex-boyfriend. The movie may play out better if you didn't know she was being stalked instead of imagining everything, as the side characters seem to believe. The trailer likely shows more than it should, and audiences will have to wait until the end of the month to see if there are any surprises left in this story.