MOVIE BLOG: What's coming to theaters in February

Like January, February isn't known for its big blockbuster movies, but one comic book movie is aiming for box office success this month, as well as a spattering of horror movies.
"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"
Despite the overly long title that most people will only ever refer to as "Birds of Prey," early reception from critics has been good for the follow-up to DC's "Suicide Squad." Featuring what may very well have been the only likable character in the previous film, "Birds of Prey" puts Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in the spotlight with plenty of female companions from the comics, including Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Add in Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask and a female independence message, "Birds of Prey" may continue DC's success with its female-led superhero movies as "Wonder Woman: 1984" looks to do the same later this year.
"Birds of Prey"is rated R and opens in wide release this weekend.
"The Lodge"
The first horror movie to hit theaters this month is "The Lodge," starring Riley Keough as a soon-to-be stepmother taking care of her fiance's two children in a remote cabin. Sounds like the perfect setting for things to go wrong, and critics say this horror movie is more atmospheric than jump-scare reliant, which could set this apart from other horror movies so far this year.
"The Lodge" is rated R and also opens this weekend.
"The Photograph"
No group of February film releases is complete without a romance, and "The Photograph" is looking to fill a surprising void this year. The only other romantic film is the expansion of "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and I'm not sure how many theaters will play the independent film that was lauded by critics but mostly ignored by the Oscars. "The Photograph" takes two of the bigger up-and-coming stars, Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield, as the central couple in what could be a slightly unconventional film with flashbacks to the past.
"The Photograph" is rated PG-13 and opens on Valentine's Day.
"Fantasy Island"
Looking to attract the people getting away from romance on Valentine's Day, the horror movie "Fantasy Island," based loosely on the TV show of the same name, could scare audiences as another horror offering this month. The movie stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q and Jimmy Yang, among others, as guests of a mysterious island resort that promises something that almost assuredly comes at a price.
"Fantasy Island" is rated PG-13 opens on Valentine's Day.
You have free articles remaining.
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
In what was likely one of the weirder series of events last year regarding moviemaking, "Sonic the Hedgehog" underwent a fast-paced fix that would make its title character dizzy after adult fans of the video game character were horrified of the design for the film. Sonic has since been made more cartoon-friendly to look more similar to the original design, though that's still unlikely to save this children's film from being cringe-worthy, if the trailers are any indication.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" is rated PG and opens on Valentine's Day.
"The Call of the Wild"
Another child-friendly movie opening this month is "The Call of the Wild" based on Jack London's novel. This latest adaptation puts Harrison Ford in the John Thornton role, and in addition to the CGI dog, Buck, there are plenty of cameos including Karen Gillan, Dan Stevens and Bradley Whitford. The film has been heavily advertised, though the only word from critics so far is questioning why the dog had to be a very noticeable CGI production.
"The Call of the Wild" is rated PG and opens Feb. 21.
"Brahms: The Boy II"
As the third major horror movie coming out this month (and not even the last one in February), "Brahms: The Boy II" is a sequel to the 2016 film starring Lauren Cohan ("The Walking Dead") opposite a creepy doll. The doll is back despite underwhelming critics the first time around, and he's now joined by a new family to scare.
"Brahms: The Boy II" is rated PG-13 and opens Feb. 21.
"Emma."
For Jane Austen fans who can't get enough of "Sanditon" currently airing on Masterpiece on PBS (and for those who finished the miniseries and were left wanting), a familiar Austen tale will be back in theaters with "Emma." Anya Taylor-Joy plays the title matchmaker as she bungles her way through love and relationships.
"Emma." is rated PG and opens Feb. 21.
"The Invisible Man"
Rounding out the bigger films being released this month is Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man." Whannell is no stranger to horror after taking on "Insidious: Chapter 3" and finding more success in the underappreciated science-fiction thriller "Upgrade," and this version of the Invisible Man story focuses more on the psychological - with some violent mayhem interspersed for good measure. Elisabeth Moss plays the victim haunted by an unseen force, presumably in the form of an abusive ex-boyfriend. The movie may play out better if you didn't know she was being stalked instead of imagining everything, as the side characters seem to believe. The trailer likely shows more than it should, and audiences will have to wait until the end of the month to see if there are any surprises left in this story.
"The Invisible Man" is rated R and opens Feb. 28.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason