MOVIE BLOG: Predictions and expectations for Sunday's Academy Awards

If you're hoping for a surprising night Sunday at the Academy Awards, you'll likely be out of luck ... again.

With last year's only Oscar acting surprise being Olivia Colman's win over Glenn Close for Best Actress, it may turn out to be another boring night with almost unbeatable leading contenders in the main acting categories. With Best Picture being one of the few categories still up in the air among critics, it may not be until very late in the evening that the awards show will get interesting.

Here's a look at the nominees of the major categories and who is likely to take home an Oscar at Sunday's awards ceremony:

Cinematography

Nominees: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “The Lighthouse,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Winner: "1917"

It's not often that critics talk about the cinematography when a film is released, but that made up some of the discussion when "1917" came out. The World War I film shot to seems as though it were one take is almost certain to earn the award Sunday night with almost no fight from its fellow nominees.

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)