MOVIE BLOG: Predictions and expectations for Sunday's Academy Awards

If you're hoping for a surprising night Sunday at the Academy Awards, you'll likely be out of luck ... again.
With last year's only Oscar acting surprise being Olivia Colman's win over Glenn Close for Best Actress, it may turn out to be another boring night with almost unbeatable leading contenders in the main acting categories. With Best Picture being one of the few categories still up in the air among critics, it may not be until very late in the evening that the awards show will get interesting.
Here's a look at the nominees of the major categories and who is likely to take home an Oscar at Sunday's awards ceremony:
Cinematography
Nominees: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “The Lighthouse,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Winner: "1917"
It's not often that critics talk about the cinematography when a film is released, but that made up some of the discussion when "1917" came out. The World War I film shot to seems as though it were one take is almost certain to earn the award Sunday night with almost no fight from its fellow nominees.
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Nominees: Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”), Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), Todd Phillips & Scott Silver (“Joker”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
Winner: Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit")
Considering the sheer number of award nominations "Jojo Rabbit" received - some of which (including Johansson's supporting actress nod) were a surprise to critics - the writing award could go to director Taika Waititi, potentially the only award the movie will receive Sunday night. Greta Gerwig could pull a surprise after her directing snub for "Little Women," and Steven Zaillian could be more of a surprise as one of the few awards "The Irishman" is likely to get.
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Nominees: Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”), Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”) and Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)
Winner: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won ("Parasite")
When it comes to storytelling, it's hard to see "Parasite" losing this award. Sure, Quentin Tarantino may be a bigger name for academy voters to choose, but "Parasite" deftly outmatches all of its contenders in the writing department.
International Feature Film
Nominees: “Corpus Christi,” “Honeyland,” “Les Miserables,” “Pain and Glory” and “Parasite”
Winner: "Parasite"
Speaking of awards "Parasite" won't lose, its position in the Best Picture category all but ensures its win here, just as "Roma" won the Oscar last year after also nabbing a Best Picture nomination.
Documentary (Feature)
Nominees: “American Factory,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy,” “For Sama” and “Honeyland”
Winner: "American Factory"
Though "Honeyland" made history by also being nominated for International Feature Film, it's "American Factory" that's making waves among audiences and critics, including former President Barack Obama who tweeted his support for the film. Still, "Honeyland" could pull an upset since the academy has already shown an interest in lauding the film.
Animated Feature Film
Nominees: “How to Train Your Dragon,” “I Lost My Body,” “Klaus,” “Missing Link” and “Toy Story 4”
Winner: "I Lost My Body"
Pixar is almost an unbeatable foe in the Animated Feature Film category, but it has lost in years past, especially to independent animated films. Though each of the other nominees have won animated film awards in other contests, including "Klaus," which made a late push for awards, this may go to "I Lost My Body." The French film premiered early with critics, so it's possible time may be the movie's enemy when it comes to garnering votes. Betting odds are still on "Toy Story 4," but this could be any film's award come Sunday.
Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominees: Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Winner: Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
The following four acting categories are almost certain at this point, with the biggest question mark likely being in the leading actress category. Though I would personally prefer to see Florence Pugh win for making Amy March a likable character (and generally for being a fantastic actress in nearly every other movie I've seen her in), this will still likely go to Dern.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominees: Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino (“The Irishman”), Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”) and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”)
Winner: Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood")
Brad Pitt has been the nominee gathering the awards for this role, which is a little mystifying to me. However much I liked Tarantino's movie, Pitt is mostly second fiddle to Leonardo DiCaprio, and not in the scene-stealing sort of way. This category seems the weakest this year, and while I think Pitt will win, I don't necessarily have a favorite I'd prefer over him, either.
Actress in a Leading Role
Nominees: Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)
Winner: Renee Zellweger ("Judy")
Most critics seem to agree that the only leading contender in danger of losing an acting Oscar this year is Renee Zellweger. In Oscar history, the academy usually has one surprise win in the acting category, and Zellweger has a little more competition with Johansson in "Marriage Story" and Saoirse Ronan in "Little Women." Still, all bets are on Zellweger for her biopic on Judy Garland.
Actor in a Leading Role
Nominees: Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Winner: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
There's almost no question Joaquin Phoenix will earn this award, no matter how I or others may feel about it. He's earned just about every other award in this category, though Antonio Banderas has gotten a bit more critical acclaim for his role in "Pain and Glory." Despite that, this is one of the awards where there's very little question about who will take it home Sunday.
Directing
Nominees: Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)
Winner: Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")
This award really boils down to Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes, just as the Best Picture award is almost certainly narrowed to "Parasite" and "1917." Both will earn whatever award they get (which is at least better than last year's outcome with "Green Book"), and while Mendes' direction for "1917" is the kind of achievement in filmmaking that would easily win the award, I still think it's Bong's night ... at least for directing.
Best Picture
Nominees: “Ford V Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Parasite”
Winner: "1917"
Like the directing award, this comes down to "1917" and "Parasite," and while I would think it phenomenal should "Parasite" take home the big win, I think this will go to "1917." Academy voters love anything to do with filmmaking (which is probably why there's so much love for Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"), and "1917" earns the acclaim with the vision and skill it took to film it and still make it suspenseful to the viewer.
