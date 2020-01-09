There may have been the end of an era in 2019 with the final "Star Wars" movies of the new saga and "Avengers: Endgame" being the last of Marvel Studio's phase three with the original cast, but 2020 still has plenty of blockbuster and critical films in its lineup that could be worth your time.
Blockbusters
When it comes to the movies that are expected to have the biggest box office draws of the year, there may be a few that will be actually worth the ticket price.
Daniel Craig has had his ups and downs with the James Bond films, with "Casino Royale" and "Skyfall" being successes, and "Quantum of Solace" and "Spectre" joining some of the other more forgettable Bond flicks. He'll be back reportedly for the last time with "No Time to Die" on April 8. On the plus side, changeovers in directors finally settled with Cary Fukunaga ("Beasts of No Nation") and Lashana Lynch is a promising new addition as another double-0. Less interesting is the film picking up and, judging by the trailer, focusing on a trite romance (even for 007) that was left over from "Spectre." Rami Malek's villainous turn could fall on either side of the fence depending on how he's portrayed in the film. At least this one presumably won't have another shadow organization behind the events of previous films with little believable explanation.
A better option may be to wait until July 17 when director Christopher Nolan returns to theaters with "Tenet." Though his last film, "Dunkirk," underwhelmed critics with its mishandling of multiple timelines (despite being a gorgeously shot film), he's taking on the idea of time again with secret agents who have to prevent a catastrophe all while navigating the backward and forward passage of time. It'll likely be another mindbending film for Nolan who this time is bypassing his usual cadre of actors (save for Michael Caine) and instead relying on newer talents: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.
Director Matthew Vaughn returns with this third "Kingsman" film, "The King's Man," on Sept. 18, which was a new release date after it was pushed out of February. September is not necessarily a great tentpole position for a blockbuster, but Vaughn is back with his own style of action. The third film centers on a new cast, with Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Honsou, Gemma Arterton and Harris Dickinson forming the band of good guys to challenge evil plans centered around World War I.
Blockbusters featuring women
Move over, fellas. This year's slate of big budget, comic book movies belongs to female directors and their leading ladies. With Marvel finally catching up and studios finally deciding to give female filmmakers a chance in the director's seat, there may be a chance to see something new in what major movies are offering.
Marvel has two big movies this year (not including 20th Century Fox's last X-men production, "The New Mutants," which will come out in April after considerable delay), and both of those movies are directed by women.
Black Widow finally gets her spotlight, and while audiences already know her fate in "Endgame," those involved in the summer movie have promised a more intimate look at her character and others like her who are picking up the pieces from a tragic past. With director Cate Shortland ("Somersault") on board with Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour supporting Scarlett Johansson, I'm a little more hopeful about its success to stand out from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a way that "Captain Marvel" wasn't able to do.
Splitting from studios' tendencies to only give women the directing job when the cast is mostly female, Marvel gave indie director Chloe Zhao ("The Rider") the helm of its November film, "The Eternals." The movie, like other MCU features, sports a promising cast with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan (for her second role in the MCU), but it will be another risk in the way "Guardians of the Galaxy" was with its focus on a team in space. Marvel promises a brand-new vision with this film that will reportedly cover thousands of years.
On the DC end of the spectrum, "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" comes out on Feb. 7 and puts the character back in the hands of a woman (Cathy Yan), where it's probably best suited given the questionable direction of the character in "Suicide Squad." Margot Robbie is back as one of the few performers in the previous DC film worth her salt, and she's joined by a few anti-heroines in their pursuit against a villain (Ewan McGregor). Jared Leto's iteration of Joker will, thankfully, be a no-show here.
Wonder Woman will be back on June 5 with director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot returning for "Wonder Woman 1984." With the success of "Thor: Ragnarok," comic book filmmakers are finally dabbling in color, and like "Birds of Prey" and potentially "The Eternals," Jenkins is leaning in to the '80s vibe with its costumes and Diana's new golden outfit. With Chris Pine returning (somehow) and new support from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal as villains, this could shape up to be another success for Jenkins and DC.
Finally among the blockbusters is Disney's "Mulan." I will be the first to admit my open disdain for Disney's live-action re-tellings of its classic animated films, which have so far added very little and been overwhelmingly lifeless with its nearly shot-by-shot copies. With that being said, I'm hoping "Mulan" will be different in the hands of director Niki Caro ("Whale Rider"). The trailer promises a fighting style out of Chinese action films, and it's hard not to get a little excited about a supporting cast with Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Jet Li.
More female-led movies
Given this year's awards arguments over not enough female directors offering award-worthy films to be nominated (because those same people forgot about Jennifer Kent's "The Nightingale," Lulu Wang's "The Farewell," Joanna Hogg's "The Souvenir" and Kasi Lemmons' "Harriet"), I thought I'd shed a light on a few more projects from female directors that are scheduled to be released this year.
You have free articles remaining.
The one making the most waves online is Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman." It's a feature film debut for Fennell who wrote the second season of AMC's "Killing Eve," and stars Carey Mulligan as a woman who "lures" men who bear ill intentions toward vulnerable women. Given the reaction to the trailer, expect this to do well on April 17.
Three critically-acclaimed directors will be back this year with new, independent offerings that will hopefully make it into area theaters. Though there aren't set release dates for some of these films, Sofia Coppola is reteaming with Bill Murray for the father-daughter drama, "On the Rocks," while Hogg will offer the second part of "The Souvenir" sometime this year.
Ana Lily Amirpour, who director "A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night" and "The Bad Batch," will give her own spin on a story involving a girl with special abilities running away from the government. Expect "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" to be more "Fast Color" and less like other similar stories.
Critically-acclaimed directors
The three women above aren't the only directors returning this year with new movies.
After a successful run with "BlacKkKlansman," Spike Lee will be back with "Da 5 Bloods," about black war Vietnam War veterans who return to the country to search for the remains of their squad leader.
Lee's new effort will be a Netflix release, and that will join the latest from David Fincher, "Mank," also a Netflix release that centers around the writer of "Citizen Kane," to be played by Gary Oldman.
Wes Anderson will release his latest film, "The French Dispatch," sometime this year. The film focuses on an American newspaper post in France, and though details are scarce, the film boasts another A-list cast with Anderson's usual favorites (Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray), plus Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, Kate Winslet, Elizabeth Moss and Christoph Waltz.
One of the Cohen brothers, Joel Cohen, is riding the director's chair solo for "Macbeth." Like Anderson's film, there's not a lot of details on what this film would involve, whether it be a modern or close adaptation of Shakespeare's story, but Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are involved as Lord and Lady Macbeth, which is about all one would need to know to see it.
Finally in December, Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival") will bring to theaters what is expected to be the first of a two-part film adaptation of "Dune." Villeneuve certainly has the right eye for atmosphere and emotion to handle the project, but it's an ambitious risk considering how poorly its '80s predecessor did in theaters.
Horror films
I'd be remiss if I didn't finish off this blog with a nod to some horror movies that may continue to be hitmakers at the box office.
John Krasinski did a fast turnaround to get "A Quite Place II" in theaters this March after the first film's success in 2018. While the first one piqued the interest of audiences with its horror centered around the tiniest of sounds, the sequel appears to bring more of humanity into play, with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Honsou joining the cast of the single family shown in the first film.
April 24 is the release date of "Antebellum," a feature debut from Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz and starring Janelle Monae. The film looks to take on the kind of horror (and racism) that has helped director Jordan Peele launch his career in the genre. The trippy trailer sets this apart from the more straightforward horror movies coming out this year.
"Last Night in Soho" is a psychological horror film that comes from an unlikely source. Edgar Wright may be more well known for his comedies and action after "Baby Driver," but he's at the helm of a horror flick set in 1960s London. The film to be released in September stars new horror queen Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith.
What movies are you looking forward to this year? Message me at @SentinelFlicks or email me at ncreason@cumberlink.com.