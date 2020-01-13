The Academy Award nominations were announced this morning, and they closely mirror the nominees from most of the other film awards groups.
This year's collection of nine Best Picture nominees is one most would've guessed would be based on previous awards and nominations: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "Parasite." It's a shame the academy did not nominate "Knives Out" to round out the nominees to 10, and the film only scored an original screenplay nomination Monday.
Unsurprisingly after reports that male Academy voters did not bother to see "Little Women," the film did not receive a directing nomination for Greta Gerwig, the only female frontrunner among the candidates. The nominations instead went to Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Todd Phillips ("Joker"), Sam Mendes ("1917"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood") and Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite").
The prize is likely going to Bong or Mendes, but plenty would argue Gerwig and even Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit") are far more deserving of a nomination than Phillips.
Most of the nominees were the critical darlings talked about all awards-season long, but there were a few surprises, especially in the Best Leading Actor category. Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes") and Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory") nabbed nominations, shutting out Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari") and Robert De Niro ("The Irishman"), though two of his co-stars were nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
Adam Sandler and "Uncut Gems" in general were shut out, as well, from leading actor and other nominations at the Oscars - as was "The Farewell" and its leading lady Awkwafina. Cynthia Erivo instead got a lead actress nomination for "Harriet," along with the likely nominees based on other awards: Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell"), Renee Zellweger ("Judy") and Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story").
Johansson was nominated twice - the other for Best Supporting Actress in "Jojo Rabbit" - robbing Jennifer Lopez of a nomination for "Hustlers" and her own co-star, Thomasin McKenzie, who was much more deserving of the nomination. At least Florence Pugh is now an Academy Award nominated actress, even though she should've been nominated for "Midsommar" (just as Lupita Nyong'o should have been nominated for a leading actress award for "Us").
Outside the acting awards, "The Lion King" was snubbed from the animated feature film category and Best Original Song (somehow "Breakthrough" managed a nomination in that category), though it did get a Visual Effects nomination. The Disney film was hardly robbed, however. The animated feature film nominees were more deserving than the supposed "live-action" remake, with a surprise nomination for "Klaus."
Though there were only a few surprises among the nominees, many aren't expecting any major upsets at the awards themselves on Feb. 9. But for those rooting for a foreign film, "Parasite" may very well shake up the Oscars and take home two of the major categories, though against a tough challenger in "1917."
Here are the nominees for this year's Oscars:
Best Picture: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Parasite”
Best Leading Actress: Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story,” Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women,” Charlize Theron for “Bombshell” and Renee Zellweger for “Judy”
Best Leading Actor: Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Adam Driver for “Marriage Story,” Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” and Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes”
Best Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates for “Richard Jewell,” Laura Dern for “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson for “Jojo Rabbit,” Florence Pugh for “Little Women” and Margot Robbie for “Bombshell”
Best Supporting Actor: Tom Hanks for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Two Popes,” Al Pacino for “The Irishman,” Joe Pesci for “The Irishman” and Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best Directing: Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Todd Phillips for “Joker,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women” and “The Two Popes”
Best Original Screenplay: “Knives Out,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Parasite”
Best International Feature Film: “Corpus Christi,” “Honeyland,” “Les Miserables,” “Pain and Glory” and “Parasite”
Best Animated Feature Film: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “I Lost My Body,” “Klaus,” “Missing Link” and “Toy Story 4”
Best Documentary Feature: “American Factory,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy,” “For Sama” and “Honeyland”
Best Film Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker” and “Parasite”
Best Cinematography: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “The Lighthouse,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best Production Design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Parasite”
Best Costume Design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best Visual Effects: “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Irishman,” “The Lion King,” “1917” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Bombshell,” “Joker,” “Judy,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “1917”
Best Sound Mixing: “Ad Astra,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” “Joker,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Best Original Score: Hildur Gudnadottir for “Joker,” Alexander Desplat for “Little Women,” Randy Newman for “Marriage Story,” Thomas Newman for “1917” and John Williams for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Best Original Song: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4,” “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough,” “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” and “Stand Up” from “Harriet”
Best Animated Short Film: “Dcera (Daughter),” “Hair Love,” “Kitbull,” “Memorable” and “Sister”
Best Live Action Short Film: “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club,” “The Neighbors’ Window,” “Saria” and “A Sister”
Best Documentary Short Subject: “In the Absence,” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” “Life Overtakes Me,” “St. Louis Superman” and “Walk Run Cha-Cha”