Ask/Answered: Land sale may mean residential development off South Middlesex Road and Claremont Road

Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions. Follow the blog online at www.cumberlink.com:
What is happening with the farmland for sale off South Middlesex Road?The large plot of land at the intersection of Claremont and South Middlesex roads in Middlesex Township has been sold, with the intention of using the space for housing.
Bill Shearer, the real estate agent who represented the transaction, said the buyer is a residential developer who expects to use the land as it is currently zoned.
“They’re residential developers, they plan to develop the site based on the zoning,” Shearer said.
Cumberland County property records show that the parcels, which comprise about 130 acres on both sides of South Middlesex Road, heading south from the Claremont Road intersection, were deeded last month to Olam Holdings I LLC, for $2.9 million.
Prior owners have pitched development plans, but none have come to fruition.
“This piece of land has had two different people lay it out and try to develop it over the years,” said Mark Carpenter, Middlesex Township’s planning director.
You have free articles remaining.
The portion of the property on the east side of South Middlesex Road is zoned Residential Farm, which permits only single-family homes and requires comparatively large lot sizes.
The land on the west side of the road is zoned Residential Towne, which permits higher density, Carpenter said, allowing for duplexes and town houses, as well as smaller lot sizes.
A previous development plan submitted to the township in 2015 put 229 dwelling units on the property, Carpenter said, and potential development of the land has been included on the township’s projections for Cumberland Valley School District, which would enroll any children moving into a future development.
Send us your questions
Need an answer? We can help.
The Sentinel wants to know what you have always wanted to know.
Whether it’s politics, crime, history or just something you’ve always been curious about, if you have questions, The Sentinel will look for the answer and provide it in our online blog and as a weekly feature in the Sentinel print edition.
Email us at frontdoor@cumberlink.com, call 717-240-7125 or stop by the office to submit your questions.
The best questions will be featured in weekly Ask/Answered columns online and in print.