Ask/Answered: Land sale may mean residential development off South Middlesex Road and Claremont Road

Ask/Answered is a weekly feature for reader-submitted questions. Follow the blog online at www.cumberlink.com:

What is happening with the farmland for sale off South Middlesex Road?The large plot of land at the intersection of Claremont and South Middlesex roads in Middlesex Township has been sold, with the intention of using the space for housing.

Bill Shearer, the real estate agent who represented the transaction, said the buyer is a residential developer who expects to use the land as it is currently zoned.

“They’re residential developers, they plan to develop the site based on the zoning,” Shearer said.

Cumberland County property records show that the parcels, which comprise about 130 acres on both sides of South Middlesex Road, heading south from the Claremont Road intersection, were deeded last month to Olam Holdings I LLC, for $2.9 million.

Prior owners have pitched development plans, but none have come to fruition.

“This piece of land has had two different people lay it out and try to develop it over the years,” said Mark Carpenter, Middlesex Township’s planning director.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}