Ask/Answered: What happens if I put ethanol (E85) in a standard-fuel vehicle?

Drivers can alleviate this in two ways. First, consider driving the vehicle a long distance to use up the fuel as quickly as possible. Second, repeatedly top off the tank with standard gasoline, which will mix with the remaining E85, reducing the ethanol concentration of the fuel in the tank.

Regardless, your car will probably be OK if you don’t fill it with E85 repeatedly. Your check engine light will likely come on.

Using standard fuel in a premium-fuel car just one time also isn’t catastrophic, experts say. You’ll probably notice that it doesn’t accelerate as fast, loses gas mileage and possibly experiences “spark knock,” a high-pitched pinging or rattling sound.

In both cases, don’t panic, just don’t do it again.

If you’re looking for a legitimate reason to panic, here’s one: mixing up gasoline and diesel fuel. A gasoline-fuel vehicle likely won’t be able to ignite the diesel, so it will stop running. Meanwhile, running a diesel vehicle on gasoline can create catastrophic problems, such as engine damage.

If this mistake occurs, call a tow truck and have a mechanic completely drain the fuel from the vehicle’s systems before refilling it, experts advise.

